Krios Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000897 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $891.81 or 0.02508562 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

