Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report sales of $151.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $151.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $605.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $653.32 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MTSI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,751. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 220,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

