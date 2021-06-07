Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $12.25

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

TPVG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 7,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,552. The company has a market cap of $496.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.