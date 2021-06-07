Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.96

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 28968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,246 shares of company stock valued at $563,496. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OFC)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.