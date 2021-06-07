Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.08

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

