Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,403.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $335.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

