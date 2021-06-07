JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.