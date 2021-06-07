DAOBet (BET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $388.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $392,946.09 and $388.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.40 or 0.01795264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00490622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059794 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001560 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004771 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

