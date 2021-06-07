Reviewing QuantumScape (QS) & Its Peers

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QuantumScape to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 476 689 11 2.53

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 1.30%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -77.90 QuantumScape Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.71

QuantumScape’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QuantumScape peers beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

