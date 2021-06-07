Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Points International reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,611. Points International has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $264.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.