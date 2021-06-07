BancorpSouth Bank Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.48. 6,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

