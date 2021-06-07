Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 327.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $308.61. The company had a trading volume of 110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

