First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

