Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yelp by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 431,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 6,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,625. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

