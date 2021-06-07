Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $19.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.93 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $17.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $79.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.54 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.27 billion to $84.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.76. 75,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,375. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $144.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.