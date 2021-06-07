Global Social Chain Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $141,999.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00075356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01041434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.78 or 0.10128606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052656 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

