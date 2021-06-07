Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $13.49 on Top Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $36,949.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $13.49 or 0.00037943 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00283026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00251558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.01161211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,405.76 or 0.99592622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

