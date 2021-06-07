Pirate Chain Price Tops $5.88 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00016542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $1.53 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00411678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00261850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00158405 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004784 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,427,471 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

