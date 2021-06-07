Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $183.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.20 million and the lowest is $180.87 million. Inovalon reported sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $760.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

