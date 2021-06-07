ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $307,809.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05.

RMD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,675. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ResMed by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,668 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $5,070,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.