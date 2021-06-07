David M. Jacobstein Sells 4,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OFC traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

