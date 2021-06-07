Emercoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.84 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $90,416.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,521,698 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

