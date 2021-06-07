Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.63). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BLPH stock remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,303. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.58.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

