Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.67. 105,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

