Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 44,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $504.76. 11,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.84 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

