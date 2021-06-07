Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 213,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,904. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

