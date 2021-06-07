-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPNE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 124.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,829 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,782. The company has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

