Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Jun 7th, 2021

Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKT stock traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,192. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.84.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

