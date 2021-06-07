$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.28. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 4,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

