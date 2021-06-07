Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) PT at $421.44

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.