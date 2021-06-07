Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 209,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $260.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

