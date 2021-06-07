Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

NYSE MA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $365.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.75. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

