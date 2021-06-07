Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.25

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 22090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRNA. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,133 shares of company stock worth $1,566,731. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

