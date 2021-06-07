Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.90. 11,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

