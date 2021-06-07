Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce $29.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,155. The firm has a market cap of $494.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

