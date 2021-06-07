Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,333. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

