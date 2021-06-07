Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 2,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,972. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

