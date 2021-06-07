Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $463.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.24. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

