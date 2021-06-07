Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

V traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $230.98. 151,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

