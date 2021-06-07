CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.
TSE CEU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.93. 179,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,345. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.02 million and a P/E ratio of 66.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at C$4,983,918.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
