CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.93. 179,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,345. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.02 million and a P/E ratio of 66.55. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at C$4,983,918.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

