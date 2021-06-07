CSFB Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.31.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$126.01. 728,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,258. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$89.11 and a 1-year high of C$126.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.