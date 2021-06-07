Analysts Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.