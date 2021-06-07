Holderness Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

TFC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

