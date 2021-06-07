Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,709. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $25.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.08 million, a PE ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

