Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,073. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.