First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

