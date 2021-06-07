$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.18. 16,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

