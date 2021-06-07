Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells 56,025 Shares of Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$10,257.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00.

TCN traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.54. 765,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0392151 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.89.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.