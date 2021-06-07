Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,682.28.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,082.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

Shares of TSE QTRH traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.49. 42,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

