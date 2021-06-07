Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 5,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

